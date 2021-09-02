(BIVN) – There were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, more than double the 455 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 169 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, a dramatic increase from the 64 cases reported the day before.

There were four (4) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide.

According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, there were seventy-five (75) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,862 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 8.7%, which remains the highest county rate in the entire state. There has been a 14-day average of 130 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Ten (10) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 503 cases

96740 (Kona) – 449 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 106 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 58 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 28 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 75 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 15 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 27 cases

96749 (Puna) – 157 cases

96760 (Puna) – 30 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 55 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases

96725 (Kona) – 40 cases

96750 (Kona) – 62 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 86 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

County officials say one test site is scheduled for Friday in North Kona at the Kona Aquatic Center.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,877,187 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 63.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 71.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 60% has completed vaccination.