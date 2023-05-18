(BIVN) – The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu says there is no tsunami threat to the State or island of Hawaiʻi following a magnitude-7.7 earthquake southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Thursday evening (Hawaiʻi Standard Time).

The event triggered a Tsunami Threat message from the PTWC for the areas closer to the epicenter, such as Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Zealand.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi,” the emergency officials reported.

This tectonic summary was provided by the USGS: