(BIVN) – Police are investigating a case of first-degree terroristic threatening at a South Kona high school.

Police say they initiated the investigation after being informed of a threat made Friday, February 7th, on Konawaena School Road near Konawaena High School in Kealakekua.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 12:44 p.m., police responded after a school custodian reported seeing a firearm inside a passing silver-colored SUV containing four males. The alleged weapon was not pointed at anyone in particular.

Police located the vehicle at a nearby residence and arrested three 18-year-old males and one juvenile for first-degree terroristic threatening. Konawaena High School was placed on lockdown for 45 minutes as a safety precaution.



Upon further investigation, police believe the item to be a construction tool, which at this time is not believed to have been used in a malicious manner. The four males were released from police custody pending investigation. The incident is an ongoing investigation and the case is being investigated by detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call Officer Christopher Ross (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police say. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.