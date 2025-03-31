(BIVN) – New maps showing the wildfire risk across the State of Hawaiʻi are now publicly available on the Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal.

The maps, developed by Scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi, “provide a daily, high-resolution look at the most current fire ignition risks statewide”, the university says.

“This new mapping system gives us a clearer, more detailed picture of wildfire risks across Hawaiʻi,” stated Professor Sayed Bateni of UH Mānoa’s Water Resources Research Center (WRRC) and Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering. “By providing daily updates and a long-term dataset, we hope to improve preparedness and help protect communities from future fires.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi news release: