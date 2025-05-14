(BIVN) – A tree trimming project along Waipiʻo Valley Road will begin next week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced says the tree trimming and vegetation maintenance will begin on May 19 and will continue for several weeks.

The hired contractor, Tree Works, will be doing the work Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the project, road closures are planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, officials say.

The project is anticipated to be completed by August 8.