(BIVN) – A new webcam was installed overlooking the eruptive vents at the summit of Kīlauea, just in time to capture the abrupt end of the latest lava fountaining.

The V3cam (here on YouTube) is positioned on the south rim of Kaluapele and provides a new angle of the ongoing eruption. Two other webcams are already in operation; all three cams livestream continuously to YouTube.

Episode 22 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended abruptly at 3:29 p.m. HST on Friday, May 16th. The sustained fountaining phase of the episode began Friday morning and lasted nearly 11 hours.

Lava flows from Episode 22 covered about 40% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within Kīlauea caldera. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the estimated volume of erupted lava is 3.8 million cubic meters (5 million cubic yards).

“Deflationary tilt at the summit recorded about 10 microradians during this episode,” the USGS HVO stated. “The end of the eruption was coincident with a rapid change from deflation to inflation at the summit and a decrease in seismic tremor intensity.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.