(BIVN) – 60 graduates received their degrees and certificates during the commencement ceremony at Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui on Saturday.

The 2025 spring commencement was held at the newly constructed outdoor learning and dining area, which was “designed to create a comfortable covered outdoor space for students to study, gather, collaborate and dine al fresco,” a HCC news release states.

“This is the first time we’re having this opening on this new lanai and it is such an exciting experience,” said Susan Kazama, Hawaiʻi CC Chancellor, in a video interview released by the college. “We have over 300—and you can hear the excitement of the crowd—over 300 of the family and friends that came to greet our 60 graduates here today. It’s such an exciting time.”

The HCC news release featured comments from student commencement speaker Drew Camacho, “who journeyed from addiction and incarceration to academic success”, the college says.

“As we step into the next phase of our journeys, remember this,” Camacho told the graduates. “The world needs dreamers like us. It needs people who are willing to challenge the status quo, who believe in the impossible and who are relentless in the pursuit of their goals.”

The ceremony ended with the singing of “Nāʻū Pālama Nui,” a mele composed in 2011 by Hawaiʻi CC professor Taupōuri Tangarō. The mele honors the vision and cultural significance of Pālamanui.

University officials say this was the final spring 2025 commencement ceremony for UH System campuses. Commencement ceremonies were held the same day for UH Hilo and UH Mānoa.