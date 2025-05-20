(BIVN) – Unmanned aircrafts, or drones, are being used for aerial inspections of electrical infrastructure in wildfire risk areas on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiian Electric says the use of the drones is part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy, and will allow the utility to more quickly identify issues. The technology is being used on Hawai‘i island, Oʻahu, and in Maui County.
From a Hawaiian Electric news release:
On Hawai‘i Island, Hawaiian Electric has contracted with Osmose to conduct drone inspections, alongside the company’s own staff. Inspections typically will be conducted Mondays through Saturdays, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. If necessary, inspections occasionally may be conducted on Sundays. Personnel will drive Hawaiian Electric or Osmose marked company vehicles. If on foot, the drone operator will wear a Hawaiian Electric or Osmose company-branded hard hat and vest. All personnel carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor or employee identification badge.
The inspections are performed at the poles and power lines, and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator must enter private property, like a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing equipment located on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.
For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at 808-969-6999 or its contractor Osmose at 808-218-3709 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawai‘i standard time.
The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance and protection of all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and has developed safety, training, operating, and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews. Drones performing scheduled flights in support of utility and infrastructure projects are regulated by the FAA. Tampering with or damaging drone equipment or interfering with drone operations could be subject to federal enforcement or citing.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Hawaiian Electric is using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections of its electrical infrastructure on the Big Island in identified wildfire risk areas.