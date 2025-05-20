(BIVN) – Unmanned aircrafts, or drones, are being used for aerial inspections of electrical infrastructure in wildfire risk areas on Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiian Electric says the use of the drones is part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy, and will allow the utility to more quickly identify issues. The technology is being used on Hawai‘i island, Oʻahu, and in Maui County.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release:

On Hawai‘i Island, Hawaiian Electric has contracted with Osmose to conduct drone inspections, alongside the company’s own staff. Inspections typically will be conducted Mondays through Saturdays, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. If necessary, inspections occasionally may be conducted on Sundays. Personnel will drive Hawaiian Electric or Osmose marked company vehicles. If on foot, the drone operator will wear a Hawaiian Electric or Osmose company-branded hard hat and vest. All personnel carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor or employee identification badge.