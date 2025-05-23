(BIVN) – The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia received a grand welcome from the Hilo community on Wednesday, as the legendary canoes prepare to leave Hawaiʻi in order to resume the four-year Moananuiākea Voyage.

This report detailing the welcoming ceremony was provided by the Polynesian Voyaging Society:

After a two-day journey from Oʻahu, the Polynesian voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrived in Hilo yesterday afternoon to a powerful and emotional welcome from the community.



As the canoes sailed into Hilo Bay, the sounds of dozens of pū (conch shells) and the rhythmic beating of pahu (drums) filled the air, signaling the arrival of the beloved waʻa. The ceremonial welcome continued as the canoes approached the Grand Naniloa Hotel, with the calls of pū and chants rising to meet them.

Once docked, chanters boarded each canoe to offer mele moʻokūʻauhau (chants of genealogy) honoring Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia. Crew members were then presented with ʻapu (gourds) filled with ʻawa to feed and nourish the waʻa. Lei were also gifted to adorn the canoes in a gesture of aloha and appreciation.

As the crew prepared to be led to the ceremonial site at the Grand Naniloa, renowned cultural practitioner Dr. Pualani Kanakaʻole Kanahele offered a chant marking the spiritual transition of the crew from Kanaloa (the ocean) to ʻāina (the land). Following her chant, the crew was seated and formally welcomed with an ʻawa ceremony.

PVS provided a list of participating hālau and organizations:

Akaunu, Manaiakalani Kalua

Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation

Hālau Hula Kauluola Noʻeau Kalima & Pōlanimakamae Kahakalau-Kalima

Hālau O Kekuhi, Nālani Kanakaʻole & Huihui Kanahele-Mossman

Lonoa Honua & Hālau ʻŌhiʻa, Kekuhi Keali’ikanaka’ole

Hawaiʻi Community College, I Ola Hāloa Center for Hawaiʻi Life Styles

Ke Ana Laʻahana Public Charter School

Keaukaha Community

Kūkūʻena

Nā Akua Ākea, Ke Kumu Hawai’i, Haunani & Kumulāʻau Sing

Nā ʻōpio o Nā Waʻa Hanakahi & ʻOhana Alameda

ʻOhana Camara

ʻOhana Kalima

Unukupukupu

Unulau, Pele Kaio

Unuokeahi, Kapua Kaʻauʻa

At the close of the ceremonies, each crew member was honored with lei in recognition of their journey and service.

Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Grand Naniloa Hotel through Friday, and a hoʻolauleʻa is planned for the makai-side of Wailoa Small Boat Harbor near Suisan Fish Market on Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are tentatively scheduled to depart Hilo for French Polynesia on May 30 to resume the four-year Moananuiākea Voyage, Circumnavigation of the Pacific. The exact date and time of the departure will depend on weather conditions.