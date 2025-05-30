(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, but with another episode of lava fountaining expected, scientists are making a change to its public notification procedure.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced:

Effective May 30, 2025, HVO will start to issue a paired “Volcano Activity Notice (VAN)” and “Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA)” to announce the beginning and end of sustained fountaining episodes, as well as the onset of low-level activity precursory activity when possible, with NO CHANGE IN VOLCANO ALERT LEVEL or AVIATION COLOR CODE. HVO previously announced the beginning and end of eruptive episodes using Status Report notifications.

Visit the Volcano Notification Service website to check your volcano notification subscriptions: Volcano Notification Service (VNS).

The transition from Status Reports to VAN+VONA notifications is being made to more effectively communicate the presence or forecasted presence of volcanic hazards, especially airborne hazards associated with lava fountaining, such as volcanic gas emissions and tephra, that can impact Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, nearby communities, and the aviation sector depending on wind conditions.

The information HVO provides will not change. Only the notification type will change.