(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County residents are invited to participate in an online community survey through July 31st.

The Laulima Community Survey is an anonymous online survey, officials say, that aims to “capture the voices and sentiments of residents and provide insights into what is most important to them.”

Survey topics include:

Availability of affordable housing

Employment opportunities

Quality of education and healthcare

Visitor impacts

Public safety, and more.

The survey, led by the Department of Research and Development, will allow officials to monitor trends by repeating the survey every four years.

“This survey is a chance for Hawai’i Island residents to share their thoughts and concerns about life in our communities — what is working, what is not, and what matters most to you and your ‘ohana,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “It only takes a few minutes, but your input can have a lasting impact on the direction of our island.”

To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/laulimasurvey.

No personal information will be collected or shared, the County says.