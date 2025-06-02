(BIVN) – Low level of the PCBTF chemical substance has been found in the water system at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a news release on Monday, saying that the National Park Service recently notified the health officials about the finding of PCBTF at a concentration of 2.57 micrograms per liter in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park water system. The sample was collected on April 8, 2025.

The health department forwarded along maps showing the affected water systems.

“PCBTF is an industrial solvent that is currently not regulated in drinking water, meaning there is no established federal or state maximum contaminant level (MCL) or state environmental action level (EAL),” the health department wrote. “While toxicity data for drinking water exposure is limited, current information does not suggest an acute health risk at the level detected. The water system continues to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.”

The health department included that the notice was issued “in accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes §340E-24(b),” and asked impacted users “to contact the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park water system for more information.”