(BIVN) – The voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are now planning to depart Hilo on Tuesday morning, June 3rd, after a delay due to weather conditions.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced on Sunday that the decision to delay the launch was made “after monitoring changing weather patterns and determining that Tuesday’s winds would allow for more favorable conditions for the canoes to sail on Kealaikahiki, the ancestral sea road connecting Hawaiʻi and Tahiti.”

“Ensuring the safety of all aboard and respecting the power of nature are foundational principles of the voyaging tradition,” the PVS stated.

As of now, the departure from Palekai in Hilo is set to take place on Tuesday after a 9 a.m. canoe protocol. The canoes are docked at a restricted harbor area with no public access, however the public will still be able to view the departure from Palekai “by the breakwater, community access gate, which will be open 7am on Tuesday morning”, PVS says.

PVS added:

The departure marks a major milestone in the voyage, which was paused in 2023 due to the devastating fires in Lahaina and unpredictable El Niño weather patterns. The first destination on this leg of the journey is French Polynesia, with landfall expected in about three weeks. While in French Polynesia, the canoes will make stops in Taputapuātea on Ra‘iātea and Papeʻete, Tahiti, and will spend approximately one month engaging with local communities and honoring deep ancestral ties. Since arriving in Hilo on May 21, the crew has been focused on final canoe preparations and intensive safety training while awaiting a favorable departure window.