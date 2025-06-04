(BIVN) – The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia departed Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday.

The iconic voyaging canoes left from Palekai in Hilo at approximately 11:30 a.m., following a cultural departure ceremony.

Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) is continuing the Moananuiākea Voyage, a four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific that will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 Indigenous territories, and more than 400 ports.

The PVS provided this account of the Tuesday’s event at Palekai:

Prior to departure, Kumu Hula Kekuhi Kealiʻikanakaole and her haumana led a cultural departure ceremony. Together with the crew, they chanted Hōkūleʻa’s genealogy honoring the people and places from the canoe’s 50-year legacy and the ancestral knowledge that guides the crew across Kealaikahiki. As the chant was concluding, a downpour over the gathering and canoes soon gave way to sunshine and fair winds.

Dozens of family members, supporters, and well-wishers gathered on the dock at the Port of Hilo and along the shoreline of Palekai to bid a fond farewell to the crew. Many shared lei and tearful embraces with the crew before they boarded the canoes to embark on the approximately three-week journey to Tahiti. Lei lovingly crafted by the Hilo community were delivered from the public viewing area across the bay by Keaukaha’s wa’a Kiakahi and then draped on the hulls of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia. As the canoes pushed off from Palekai, the air was filled with the sound of traditional Hōkūleʻa voyaging chants and the deep, resonant calls of pū (conch shell) blown from the shore. Tahitian dance troupe O Tahiti E added to the powerful sendoff with rhythmic drumming, dancing, and singing, connecting Tahiti and Hawai‘i through cultural expression and shared voyaging heritage. On this leg of the journey to French Polynesia, Hōkūleʻa is captained by PVS CEO and Pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson, who leads a crew of seven. The sail will focus on traditional navigation and deep immersion into nature while retracing Kealaikahiki, the ancestral sea road to Tahiti. Hikianalia, captained by Archie Kalepa, serves as the support vessel for this voyage and carries a crew of 12. The canoe will assist with safety, education, and science while also supporting navigation training led by Pwo navigator Bruce Blankenfeld.