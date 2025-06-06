(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for south facing shores of the Hawaiian islands.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible along the shores of Kaʻū and Kona from Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. Forecasters expected surf heights to fall just below advisory thresholds through the day Sunday. The high surf is the result of a moderate south to southwest swell (200 degrees).

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Friday alert message. “Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.”

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” the civil defense message stated. “You will be informed as conditions change.”