(BIVN) – A new short film, “In the Wake of Whales”, was released June 8th on YouTube in celebration of World Ocean Day. The 12-minute video spotlights the ongoing effort to understand the lives of humpback whales, and features a team of researchers working from the Big Island.

The video was released in partnership between the Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Dolphin Quest, and shows UH scientists “as they study and monitor the annual migration of humpback whales from Alaska to Hawaiʻi,” a UH news release explains.

Each year, thousands of humpback whales make the nearly 3,000 mile journey from Alaska to Hawaiʻi to give birth. “Pregnant females do not eat during the journey, relying entirely on their fat reserves,” the news release states, “and a single pregnancy costs a mother about 22 million calories, including 97 pounds of fetal growth per day in the final months.”

“Understanding the biology and behavior of humpback whales is essential, especially now as changing ocean conditions threatens their habitats and migratory patterns,” said MMRP Director Lars Bejder. “This video helps explain how their endurance and sacrifices are truly extraordinary.”

From the UH News release:

The video features researchers documenting whale behaviors, collecting data and photographing the flukes of individual whales. These unique tail markings act as IDs and are uploaded to Happy Whale, a global database available to scientists and the public. With more than 10,000 whales cataloged—representing about 80% of the estimated 12,000 whales that migrate to Hawaiʻi—MMRP’s collection is the largest in the world.