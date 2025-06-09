(BIVN) – A new short film, “In the Wake of Whales”, was released June 8th on YouTube in celebration of World Ocean Day. The 12-minute video spotlights the ongoing effort to understand the lives of humpback whales, and features a team of researchers working from the Big Island.
The video was released in partnership between the Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Dolphin Quest, and shows UH scientists “as they study and monitor the annual migration of humpback whales from Alaska to Hawaiʻi,” a UH news release explains.
Each year, thousands of humpback whales make the nearly 3,000 mile journey from Alaska to Hawaiʻi to give birth. “Pregnant females do not eat during the journey, relying entirely on their fat reserves,” the news release states, “and a single pregnancy costs a mother about 22 million calories, including 97 pounds of fetal growth per day in the final months.”
“Understanding the biology and behavior of humpback whales is essential, especially now as changing ocean conditions threatens their habitats and migratory patterns,” said MMRP Director Lars Bejder. “This video helps explain how their endurance and sacrifices are truly extraordinary.”
From the UH News release:
The video features researchers documenting whale behaviors, collecting data and photographing the flukes of individual whales. These unique tail markings act as IDs and are uploaded to Happy Whale, a global database available to scientists and the public. With more than 10,000 whales cataloged—representing about 80% of the estimated 12,000 whales that migrate to Hawaiʻi—MMRP’s collection is the largest in the world.
“Dolphin Quest is honored to support this research and help share it with the public,” said Dolphin Quest Co-Founder Rae Stone. “This project combines the best of science, education and conservation—and makes it accessible for everyone.”
MMRP operates from the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology on Moku o Loʻe in Kāneʻohe Bay and has been focused on humpback whale research for the past five years, in strategic collaboration with the Alaska Whale Foundation. This work has helped illuminate how changing ocean conditions and increased marine heatwaves may be affecting whale health, reproduction and migration.
Dolphin Quest, founded in 1988, has locations on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi and Bermuda. Its mission is “to protect marine animals and their environments through experiential learning and scientific discovery.” Learn more about their worldwide conservation impact.
The video aims to inspire and educate viewers of all ages on the importance of protecting humpback whales. At the end of the film, a QR code invites viewers to support ongoing research and conservation efforts. Visit the MMRP website to support marine mammal research.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
