(BIVN) – Residents on Hawaiʻi island participated in the “NO KINGS DAY OF DEFIANCE” mass mobilization on Saturday, joining more than 2,000 protests, held in all 50 states, speaking out against Trump administration policies.

On the Big Island, demonstrations were held in Hilo, Kona, and Waimea. Events were held in all the Hawaiʻi counties, with the largest at the State Capitol in Honolulu.

“This was the largest single mass mobilization anyone could recall ever occurring in the sprawling rural North and South Kohala Districts of Hawaiʻi Island,” reported a news release from the Indivisible Hawaiʻi Statewide Network, where organizers counted roughly 1,000 participants in Waimea. “Lined up shoulder to shoulder on both sides of Mamalahoa Highway for more than 3 blocks through the heart of Waimea town – backdropped by the historic Ikua Purdy Monument and scenic pu’u, participants waved signs and American flags, played drums and threw shaka gestures at passing motorists, and were greeted back with honks and waves.”

From the Indivisible Hawaiʻi Statewide Network: