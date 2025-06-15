(BIVN) – The warm water showers have been restored at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo, thanks to a community collaboration.
The Friends of Kawamoto Pool and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation carried out the repair project with some help from a group of elementary students from Hilo Union School.
From the Hawaiʻi County news release:
As Friends of Kawamoto Pool raised funds to restore the warm water showers at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo, students in Hilo Union School’s Kama‘aina Kids A+ Afterschool Program learned about the effort and were excited to support it and make it into a hands-on learning opportunity.
“It is heartwarming to see our next generation of community leaders taking an opportunity to invest into their hometown,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This is an awesome example of how those in our Friends of the Park Program not only helped to improve a county facility, they also created an opportunity for keiki to uplift their own community.”
The students raised $259 through their “Spring Sale,” selling toys, stickers, and other fun goodies for the project. They also took the opportunity to learn about the pool’s namesake, Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto, a local legend who coached Olympic swimmers.
“The students are young but are already role models for the Hilo community,” said Friends of Kawamoto Pool member, Mary Afable.
Friends of the Kawamoto Pool member Richard Gallagher performed the repair on the hot water system, and warm water showers are back, benefiting local swimmers.
“Mahalo to the Friends of Kawamoto Pool and their supporters, including the students at Hilo Union School,” said Clayton Honma, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Their community spirit and collaboration has improved the experience for swimmers at Kawamoto Pool.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The repairs were made possible by a community collaboration between the County, the Friends of Kawamoto Pool, and Hilo Union School students.