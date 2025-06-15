(BIVN) – The warm water showers have been restored at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo, thanks to a community collaboration.

The Friends of Kawamoto Pool and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation carried out the repair project with some help from a group of elementary students from Hilo Union School.

From the Hawaiʻi County news release:

As Friends of Kawamoto Pool raised funds to restore the warm water showers at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo, students in Hilo Union School’s Kama‘aina Kids A+ Afterschool Program learned about the effort and were excited to support it and make it into a hands-on learning opportunity.