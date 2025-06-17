(BIVN) – The Kaʻohe Game Management Area on Hawai‘i Island will open to game mammal hunting from July 3rd to August 31st, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Tuesday.

Hunting – with a muzzleloader or shotgun (with slug) – will come with some conditions and restrictions, officials say. There will be a daily bag limit for pigs: four pigs of either sex per hunter, per day. There is no limit for sheep or goat harvest.

The DLNR says all hunters and non-hunter assistants “must wear an exterior garment (shirt, vest, jacket, or coat) made of commercially manufactured, solid blaze-orange material or solid blaze-orange mesh with a maximum mesh size of one-eighth inch.”

The Kaʻohe Game Management Area will be closed to hunting on August 27 and August 28 for ungulate management operations by DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife staff.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR also provided this additional information: