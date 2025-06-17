(BIVN) – The fee for a Hawai‘i vehicle safety inspections will increase in a few weeks.

Starting July 1, 2025, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says fee will increase by 75 cents. The will bring the total fee up to $25.75 for automobiles and trucks and to $17.75 for motorcycles and trailers.

Officials say this is the first fee increase for vehicle safety inspections since 2017. From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

The increase is needed to cover the vendor costs to administer and manage the safety check program, also known as the Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection (PMVI) program. Under the new fee structure the share that goes to the contractor, Parsons Corporation, to operate the PMVI program will increase from $1.34 to $2.09. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue to collect $1.70 for administrative and enforcement purposes. The inspection station that conducts the safety check will retain the balance of the fee paid for each inspection.

The fee for replacement of a destroyed or lost inspection sticker or certificate also will increase by 75 cents, from $6.34 (with $1.34 provided to the PMVI contractor) to $7.09 (with $2.09 provided to the contractor). Required vehicle safety inspections are intended to identify potential safety issues that can help prevent equipment failure that may result in a crash or stalled vehicle. On average, 1.2 million safety inspections are conducted each year in Hawai‘i.

The Hawaiʻi DOT conducted a public hearing on the proposed fee increase in December 2024.

There are approximately 500 permitted inspections stations statewide.