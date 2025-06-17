(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, although scientists calculate the next episode of sustained fountaining will begin later this week.

“The fountaining phase of episode 26 will likely begin between June 18 and 20, 2025, based on current rates of summit inflation,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a Monday update. “This window is subject to change depending on changes in the rate of inflationary tilt.”

“The fountaining phase could be preceded by hours to days of precursory gas-pistoning activity,” the USGS HVO said.

From the USGS HVO on Monday:

Overnight, incandescence at both the north and south vents in Halemaʻumaʻu was visible in the V3cam. Degassing also continues from both the north and south vents. The average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate during inter-episode pauses, such as the ongoing pause, is typically around 1,200 tonnes per day (t/d). Summit tiltmeters have continued to record inflationary tilt following the end of episode 25. A tiltmeter near Uēkahuna (UWD) has recovered about 10 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 25.