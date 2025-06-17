(BIVN) – A 34-year-old Pāhoa man who jumped into Hilo Bay in order to avoid police was arrested on Sunday for second-degree robbery.

The suspect, Jerome Leader, remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station as police continue the investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:46 a.m., police responded to the area of the Bayfront shoreline, just east of the Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal on Highway 19 to investigate a robbery complaint whereby the suspect entered the water in Hilo Bay.

Mutual aid by the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) was requested, who deployed to the area by watercraft. Verbal requests to exit the water and de-escalation techniques were attempted for approximately two hours, however the suspect refused to comply. The suspect refused to return to shore and law enforcement personnel eventually cleared the area. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Jerome Leader, returned to shore and was arrested without incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Officer Bryson Arquitola-Takiue of South Hilo District at (808) 935-3311, or via email at bryson.arquitola-takiue@hawaiicounty.gov.