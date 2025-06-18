(BIVN) – A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Kinoʻole Street in Hilo on Wednesday morning.

Police reported the 60-year-old Ocean View man was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.

The incident closed Kinoole Street – between Kukuau and Ponahawai Street – for several hours.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a 10:10 a.m. call, Hilo patrol officers determined that a 2001 Ford E250 van, operated by a 39-year-old Hilo man, was traveling southbound on Kino‘ole Street when the pedestrian walked into traffic eastbound, not in a marked crosswalk. The van struck the man, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment and is listed in critical condition. The operator of the van was not injured and not arrested as a result of the collision. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police do not believe speed, alcohol, and/or drugs to be factors in this investigation.

Police have launched a negligent injury investigation and ask that if anyone who has information regarding this collision, to please contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at joshua.rodby-tomas@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.