(BIVN) – Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host its annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 28th. The date also marks the South Kona park’s 64th anniversary as a unit of the National Park Service.

The park entrance fee will be waived for this special event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From the National Park Service:

Our theme this year is, “E mau ana ka moʻolelo, let the stories be perpetuated.” This yearʻs theme will focus on the importance of perpetuating our moʻolelo traditions; the stories of our kūpuna passed down through the generations. Embedded within our moʻolelo is our history, our ancestral worldview, and the lifestyle and cultrual practices of those that came before us, which continue to guide us today in connecting to our environment and one another. The kuleana (responsibility) of continuing these practices lies with all of us.