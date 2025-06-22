(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory was issued for part of Hawaiʻi island on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will be possible for areas in the north and southeast into Sunday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense noted in a radio message that the affected areas include the districts of Hāmākua, North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, Kaʻū, and parts of Puna.

Due to the Wind Advisory, county officials say:

Those in the advisory areas should take necessary precautions.

Drive with caution and be aware of debris, downed trees, and utility lines.

Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report all hazards to authorities.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service stated. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”