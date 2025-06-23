(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Coastal Flood Statement on Monday, warning of possible coastal flooding along Hawaiʻi shores during the afternoon peak tides this week.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” the forecasters said.

Low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, and other costal infrastructure could be impacted during the afternoon hours through Thursday at and around the daily peak tides.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service stated. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”