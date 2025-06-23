(BIVN) – A Hilo International Airport runway will close at night – starting on Monday evening, June 23rd – for repairs and maintenance.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says the nighttime closures will take place June 23rd to June 25th. The work will include pavement repairs and crack sealing.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

Taxiway A and Runway 8-26 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting on Monday, June 23, 2025, to Wednesday, June 25, 2025. During the closure, the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations. All work is weather permitting.

The work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. HDOT apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.