(BIVN) – As of August 1st, there will no longer be free admission to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens for adults age 18 to 59.

As expected, the County of Hawaiʻi has adopted new rules for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex, which includes the popular County-run zoo. While the new complex rules go into effect on July 1st, the new admission fees for the zoo will start one month later.

Here is the new zoo fee structure, beginning Aug. 1:

County Residents

Adult (18-59): $4

Kupuna (60 and Older): Free

Keiki (17 and Younger): Free

Annual Pass

$25 per individual

Non-County Residents

Adult (18 and Older): $12

Keiki (3-17): $5

Keiki (0-2): Free

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Following extensive public input, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation is adopting rule amendments for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex that includes the introduction of admission fees to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens. The revised “Rule 3 – Relating to the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex” addresses the use and management of both the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center and the zoo. The revised rules will take effect July 1, except for the introduction of admission fees at the zoo, which start Aug. 1.



The implementation of the updated rules follows two public hearings held in November 2024 and June 2025. After Mayor Kimo Alameda took office in December 2024, the new rules were suspended to allow the proposed fee structure for the zoo to be revised based on community feedback.

“I want to thank everyone who provided the County feedback after admission fees were first discussed last year,” Mayor Alameda said. “Your input helped craft changes that keeps the zoo affordable for local families and ensures that non-residents pay their fair share while providing resources to support this important community facility.” Changes to the zoo fee schedule include waiving admission fees for keiki and kupuna who are County residents. In addition, an annual pass will be available for adult residents. “Throughout this process, it was heartening to hear how important the zoo and equestrian center are to our community,” said Clayton Honma, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Our goal with these new rules is to ensure these recreational facilities continue to thrive and grow so our community can enjoy them for many years to come.”