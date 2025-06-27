(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed several bills into law on Thursday in support of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary.

The legislation includes the Judiciary’s budget bill, and measures concerning Women’s Court and Community Outreach Court.

“This is a proud moment,” said Governor Green. “Signing these bills demonstrates the power of collaboration between all branches of government to advance legislation that strengthens Hawai‘i’s judiciary and benefits the people we serve. We are not only facilitating change — we are doing so through a restorative approach that addresses the root causes of recidivism.”

In its news release, the Office of the Governor focused on two bills :

HB 400: RELATING TO THE JUDICIARY House Bill 400, Act 227, appropriates $214 million for fiscal year 2026 and $212 million for fiscal year 2027 for the Judiciary’s operating budget. The funds established in this bill will support operating costs and new permanent staff positions, including an additional District Court Judge and support staff in Kona. The bill also funds the permanent establishment of three specialty courts on O‘ahu: Women’s Court, Driving While Impaired Court, and Truancy Court and Early Education Intervention Court, as well as essential support for cybersecurity and technology costs across the judiciary.



Additional funds are appropriated in the budget for the planning and design of a new South Kohala District Courthouse to improve access to judicial services for residents on the Hawaiʻi island.



By signing this measure, Governor Green ensures that residents across the island chain continue to have access to essential judicial services that grow in step with the evolving needs of the judicial system.



HB 727: RELATING TO THE WOMEN’S COURT In response to the increasing number of women in the criminal justice system, a need arose to assist nonviolent women in the criminal justice system by providing resources and guidance to those who have suffered abuse, trauma, poverty, substance-use disorders and mental illness. From Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2022, Act 243 established Mohala Wahine, a three-year pilot program that offers women at high risk of recidivism access to critical resources such as substance abuse treatment, housing assistance, and therapy, while helping nurture and educate participants throughout the program.



HB 727, now Act 228, makes the Mohala Wahine pilot program permanent in the First Circuit Court of O‘ahu, continuing its invaluable work supporting the most vulnerable women. To further expand access to trauma-informed, evidence-based practices, HB 727 additionally establishes a two-year Women’s Court pilot program in the Third Circuit Court in Kona. This new program addresses a critical need for community-based services on Hawai‘i Island and offers the same supportive services established under Mohala Wahine. This measure appropriates $514,900 for fiscal year 2026 and $557,000 for fiscal year 2027.



“HB727, championed by the Women’s Legislative Caucus, seeks to permanently establish the Mohala Wahine program in the First Circuit as a proven alternative to incarceration and a pathway to reintegration for women,” said Representative Mahina Poepoe, introducer of the bill and vice chair of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee. “I believe that all women who find themselves in a position of being involved with our court system for nonviolent offenses could benefit from having the option of a pathway that avoids incarceration. Many of these women are mothers and caregivers and with personalized, supportive care focused on healing rather than punishment, we can help them rehabilitate. Expanding this program to Hawaiʻi Island will strengthen families and communities across our state.”

The State Judiciary also issued a news release, focusing on the bill relating to Community Outreach Court (HB280 HD3 SD1 CD1):

Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed into law Act 229 (House Bill 280) officially establishing the Community Outreach Court (COC) as a permanent program of the First Circuit (Oʻahu). The new law ensures continued support for a program that has already transformed lives by resolving low-level offenses while connecting participants with critical social services. Originally launched in 2017 as a pilot initiative, COC was created through a partnership between the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, the Department of the Public Defender, and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. The program focuses on nonviolent, nonfelony cases often associated with individuals experiencing homelessness or significant economic hardship. Participants typically face citations for offenses such as illegal camping, drinking in public, or missing court appearances due to unstable living conditions. The program connects participants with social workers who assess each participant’s needs and aligns them with appropriate services. Sentences often include alternatives like community service or court-ordered treatment instead of fines, which many participants cannot afford. “This program is a powerful example of how our justice system can hold individuals accountable while also addressing the root causes of repeated low-level offenses,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “By resolving outstanding cases and connecting participants to services like housing, mental health care, and substance abuse treatment, the Community Outreach Court helps people take meaningful steps toward stability.” Under the new law, the COC will operate permanently as a division of the District Court of the First Circuit and continue to hold sessions at community-based sites across Oʻahu. COC currently holds court in Kakaʻako, Kaneʻohe, Mōʻiliʻili / McCully, Waiʻanae, and Waimānalo. These nontraditional court locations bring the justice system directly into the community and remove barriers for participants who may otherwise struggle to access traditional brick-and-mortar locations.

The Judiciary also provided this additional information on the Community Outreach Court:

Since its inception, the court has:

Provided services to more than 700 participants

Addressed more than 10,600 cases

Recalled more than 950 bench warrants

Lifted more than 7,600 driver license stoppers

Resulted in just under 7,500 hours of community service

House Bill 280 also includes funding for essential support positions:

A full-time deputy sheriff through the Department of Law Enforcement

A paralegal for the Office of the Public Defender

A paralegal for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney

The Governor also signed these bills into law: