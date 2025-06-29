(BIVN) – Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (Highway 19) in North Kona was closed on Sunday morning due to a traffic accident.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency issue an alert message at 6:20 a.m. HST, reporting the closure of the highway near Kiholo Bay between mile markers 84 and 82.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said the closure was between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kupipi Street (Kona Airport), and police anticipated the closure would be for the next several hours.

“Please use Highway 190 (The Upper Road) for travel between Waikoloa and Kailua-Kona for the rest of the morning,” civil defense officials said. “You will be informed as conditions change.”