(BIVN) – Light-duty passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in Hawaiʻi must now pay an extra charge for state road usage.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has implemented its Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge (HiRUC) effective today, July 1st. The move follows a federally funded, three-year research and demonstration project, as well as 2023 authorizing legislation.

Eligible EV owners will have two options, as detailed in this Hawaiʻi DOT news release:

On the next registration renewal received after July 1, eligible EV owners will have the option to pay a state per-mile road usage charge (RUC) of $8 per 1,000 miles, capped at $50, or a state flat annual state RUC of $50. Both options replace the state’s current $50 EV registration surcharge. By 2028, the state per-mile RUC will become mandatory for EVs, and by 2033, the program is expected to expand to all light-duty vehicles.

“Instead of paying based on what type of car you drive – or can afford – a road usage charge means vehicle owners will pay only for how much they actually drive. It’s a much fairer way for everyone to contribute to keeping our roads and bridges safe and operable,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We are starting initially with EVs and aim to phase all light-duty passenger vehicles into the program by 2033. Hawaiʻi is fortunate since we can use our annual safety inspection program, making the process easy and cost-effective,” Sniffen says.

As more drivers in Hawaiʻi choose more fuel-efficient, hybrid, or all-electric vehicles, revenues from motor fuel taxes and other vehicle registration fees have declined, resulting in less funding to maintain Hawaiʻi’s roads, bridges and infrastructure. The Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge is a step to ensure long-term, sustainable funding for transportation.

“EV drivers have long led our journey to a sustainable transportation future. As we move away from gas vehicles, we must modernize how we fund our roadways and bridges. The Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge is a fair and forward-looking solution that ensures everyone contributes to the infrastructure we all rely on,” said Hawaiʻi EV Association President Noel Morin. “Hawaiʻi EV has worked closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation over the past two years and supports this transition. We are proud that EV owners continue to lead the way.”

The registration renewal process will be nearly identical to today. The primary difference will be that all vehicle odometers will be photographed at their next periodic motor vehicle safety inspections, or safety checks.

Eligible EV owners renewing their vehicle registrations after July 1 will see the choice between the state per-mile RUC and the flat annual RUC on their annual vehicle registration renewal notices. EV owners can use the HiRUC Program’s RUC Estimator to help determine which option is best for them.

Vehicle registration renewal can be completed using any existing renewal method through each county’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) – online, at Hawaiʻi DMV Now Kiosks, by mail, or in-person.

For more information on the Hawaiʻi Road Usage Charge Program, visit hiruc.org or for a quick guide, see (this fact sheet).