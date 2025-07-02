(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County firework permits are being issued at specific locations through 8 p.m. of July 4th.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department announced that permits and firecrackers may be purchased at the following locations ONLY:

TNT Tent @ Safeway Parking Lot: 381 E. Makaʻala St., Hilo

TNT Tent @ Walmart Parking Lot: 75-1015 Henry St., Kona

TNT Tent @ Greenhouse Specialist Parking Lot: 16-711 Milo St., Keaʻau

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Permit sales began Monday, June 30. Each permit costs $25 and will enable the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers. Firecrackers (with a valid permit), and consumer firework(s) are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4 only. Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaiʻi Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact Fireworks Auditor William Aiona via email to fireprevention@hawaii.gov or via phone 808-932-2911.

In a news release. the Fire Department reminded the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework(s);

2. Throw firework(s) from a vehicle;

3. Set off any firework(s):

At any time not within the time period allowed;

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly or animal hospital;

In or on any school building or property;

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk or other public way; in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

4. It is illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework(s) to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Fire Department also provided these safety tips:

1. Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework(s) if need be.

2. Children playing with firework(s) shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of firework(s) can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

3. Firework(s) should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

4. Dispose of used firework(s) properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

This year, the County is planning to host public fireworks displays on the 4th of July at:

Off-shore Barge at Hilo Bay near Moʻoheau Bandstand from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Barge located off-shore near Huggo’s Restaurant Oneo Bay at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Officials say for more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, or tips on the safe use of firework(s), please contact Fireworks Auditor William Aiona at fireprevention@hawaii.gov or 808-932-2911.