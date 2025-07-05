(BIVN) – Construction of a new wastewater collection system in Pāhala will begin on Monday, July 7th.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The $30.9 million contract for the Pāhala Wastewater Collection System was awarded to Goodfellow Bros., and includes exploratory excavation and potholing, sewer and water line installation, lateral connections to the 109 existing LCC-served properties, and roadway restoration and paving. An additional 65 parcels will also become accessible to the system.

Installation of the collection system is anticipated to be complete by May 2026.

Wastewater from the new system will eventually be routed to a centralized treatment plant. Construction of the treatment plant is currently out for bid and will be done under a separate project.

In 2000, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a rule requiring the closure of all existing LCCs. In 2010, the County assumed ownership of LCCs in Pāhala and Nā‘ālehu that were built and operated by the C. Brewer sugar company with a commitment to replace the outdated systems.

The current work is part of the County’s compliance with an Administrative Order on Consent issued by the EPA. Under this agreement, both LCCs will be closed in 2027.