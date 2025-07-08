(BIVN) – A blessing ceremony was held in Hilo on Tuesday, welcoming four new ambulances to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.

The life-saving vehicles will be assigned to the Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Paradise Park, and Kailua Fire Stations.

The ambulances were funded by the State of Hawaiʻi at a coast of about $1.4 million dollars, and will replace existing emergency vehicles that have reached the end of their life.

“These new ambulances will strengthen emergency response in our communities and make sure our families, friends and neighbors get the help they need when it matters most,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We are grateful to the State for this investment in protecting the health and safety of our residents.”

“These new ambulances are more than vehicles — they represent our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of Hawai‘i Island residents,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “By replacing aging units, we’re ensuring that our paramedics have the tools they need to respond quickly, effectively, and safely in times of critical need. Mahalo to the State of Hawai‘i for supporting this essential investment in emergency medical services.”

These new vehicles join the four new ambulances that arrived on Hawaiʻi island earlier this year. Those vehicles were assigned to the Central (Hilo), Keauhou, Waikoloa, and Ocean View stations.

Tuesday’s blessing was conducted by Hawaiʻi County Council Chair, Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba, who also blessed the other ambulances in March.