(BIVN) – Kilauea Avenue in Downtown Hilo is now open in both directions, after it was closed this weekend due to a fallen banyan tree.

Police announced the road was reopened between Mohouli Street and Hoku Street on Monday morning.

Although the road is once again open to traffic, County officials request “that you avoid the area this morning to allow utility crews to safely complete their work.”

The giant banyan tree toppled across Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, blocking the road and knocking down power lines. The tree partially fell across The Calvary Chapel Hilo, and covered a vehicle under its branches.

Multiple utility poles and power lines were knocked down as a result of the fallen tree, and the surrounding area was searched and evacuated. There were no reported injuries.