(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island shorelines could see some minor coastal flooding in the afternoons this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Coastal Flood Statement, warning of isolated, minor coastal flooding on the islands of Kahoʻolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Hawaiʻi island through Thursday afternoon.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas of Maui County and the Big Island,” forecasters stated. “Coastal flooding is expected around the daily peak tide each afternoon.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense sent out an alert, advising those who live near the shoreline to “please avoid driving through flooded roadways,” and to “move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground.”

“Secure canoes and watercraft stowed on beaches,” the emergency officials stated.

Officials say residents can submit coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaiʻi and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org