(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists say the next lava fountaining episode could begin in one week.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported current inflation data at the Kīlauea summit suggest that Episode 30 may start July 31 or later.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Summit inflation resumed immediately after Episode 29 ended on July 20, 2025. Degassing and low-level seismic tremor also persist, the Observatory says.

From the analysis posted by the USGS HVO on Thursday: