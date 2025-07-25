(BIVN) – Qualified nonprofits are being invited to apply for a share of Hawaiʻi County grant funding from the Homelessness and Housing Fund (HHF).

The Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) announced on Thursday that it has issued a Request for Grant Applications for the HHF, which “supports programs and projects that address homeless prevention, diversion, and stabilization on Hawaiʻi Island and align with the County’s Strategic Roadmap.”

“This initiative is a strategic investment in our residents and our communities,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “By funding programs that move individuals and families from crisis to stability, we are building the foundation for a healthier, more resilient Hawaiʻi Island.”

The County says it is looking to address specific service gaps, and will be allocating a range of funding to four service areas:

Outreach: 10% to 20%.

Shelter & Short-Term Housing: Up to 15%.

Long-Term Housing: 30% to 45%.

Support Programs: 35% to 55%.

The County says applications will be scored within each category, and awards will not exceed the assigned percentages.

“This funding cycle sharpens our focus on what works — long-term housing, stabilization services, and safe shelter options,” said Kehaulani Costa, County Housing Administrator. “By aligning resources with community needs, we’re creating pathways out of homelessness and promoting housing stability across Hawaiʻi Island.”

The HHF will also be used to support “several critical, island-wide initiatives that respond to urgent community needs”, such as:

Safe Overnight Sleeping.

Emergency Shelters.

Permanent Housing with Supports.

From the Hawaiʻi County news release: