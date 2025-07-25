(BIVN) – Qualified nonprofits are being invited to apply for a share of Hawaiʻi County grant funding from the Homelessness and Housing Fund (HHF).
The Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) announced on Thursday that it has issued a Request for Grant Applications for the HHF, which “supports programs and projects that address homeless prevention, diversion, and stabilization on Hawaiʻi Island and align with the County’s Strategic Roadmap.”
“This initiative is a strategic investment in our residents and our communities,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “By funding programs that move individuals and families from crisis to stability, we are building the foundation for a healthier, more resilient Hawaiʻi Island.”
The County says it is looking to address specific service gaps, and will be allocating a range of funding to four service areas:
- Outreach: 10% to 20%.
- Shelter & Short-Term Housing: Up to 15%.
- Long-Term Housing: 30% to 45%.
- Support Programs: 35% to 55%.
The County says applications will be scored within each category, and awards will not exceed the assigned percentages.
“This funding cycle sharpens our focus on what works — long-term housing, stabilization services, and safe shelter options,” said Kehaulani Costa, County Housing Administrator. “By aligning resources with community needs, we’re creating pathways out of homelessness and promoting housing stability across Hawaiʻi Island.”
The HHF will also be used to support “several critical, island-wide initiatives that respond to urgent community needs”, such as:
- Safe Overnight Sleeping.
- Emergency Shelters.
- Permanent Housing with Supports.
From the Hawaiʻi County news release:
The 2025-26 Request for Grant Applications builds on the success of the previous year’s initiative, which awarded $10.5 million to 15 projects undertaken by nine non-profits working to ensure homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring on Hawaiʻi Island.
The Request for Grant Applications and related documentation can be accessed on the OHCD website at (this website).
Applications must be submitted electronically using the Neighborly Application Portal by 4 p.m. Aug. 29. Please note that incomplete applications will be disqualified.
To assist prospective applicants, OHCD will host virtual information sessions at 1 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Each session will present the same content.
To register for the July 29, session, visit (this Zoom page)
To register for the Aug. 4 session, visit (this Zoom page)
About the Homelessness and Housing Fund
The Homelessness and Housing Fund was established in 2022 through Ordinance 22-26, which allocates for five years 75% of Residential Tier Two property tax revenues annually to address homelessness and housing in Hawai’i County. The fund is set to expire in 2027.
For more details about the HHF or to join the OHCD mailing list for future updates, contact ohcdengagement@hawaiicounty.gov.
