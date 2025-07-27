(BIVN) – A tropical depression has formed to the southeast of Hawaiʻi, one of multiple disturbances that are being tracked by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression One-C is 825 miles southeast of Hilo, moving west at 13 mph. Forecasters expect the depression to become a mid-grade tropical storm and pass well to the south of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service says this system is not expected to impact the Hawaiian Islands.

From the discussion posted at 5 a.m. by the NWS National Hurricane Center: