(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning remains in effect for Hawaiʻi, following the magnitide-8.8 earthquake off Russia on Tuesday.

Speaking from outside the emergency operations center in Hilo, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda told news reporters that is has been “all hands on deck.”

“We’re treating it as it is, a tsunami,” Alameda said. “We’re making sure that our beaches have been all cleared. And right now, we’re at the point where we feel pretty comfortable about about all the evacuation areas.”

Alameda noted that a small number of residents decided to stay in the evacuation area, “which is unfortunate.”

“It’s people who maybe are second-guessing the warnings, people who are feeling really connected to that area, people who are – maybe – just resistant to government warnings,” Alameda said. “It’s not much. I’d say under 1% percent.”

There have been reports of flooding around Hilo Bay on Tuesday evening. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami wave amplitude of 4.9 feet was measured in Hilo.

Mayor Alameda said all coastal areas on Hawaiʻi island are at risk, and “it could be significant everywhere.”

Alameda said people are making use of the shelters that have been opened, including passengers aboard the visiting Pride Of America cruise ship, who were left stranded on the island when the vessel had to leave the harbor ahead of its scheduled departure time.

“I’m really proud of the Big Island,” said Mayor Alameda. “They’ve taken this serious and that’s how it should be considered. This is no joke.”