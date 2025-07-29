(BIVN) – The Tsunami Warning for the State of Hawaiʻi has been downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory.

“Based on all available data a major tsunami is not expected to strike the State of Hawaiʻi,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center message stated. “However… sea level changes and strong currents may occur along all coasts that could be a hazard to swimmers and boaters as well as to persons near the shore at beaches and in harbors and marinas. The threat may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

The Tsunami Warning was issued following a massive, magnitude-8.8 earthquake off Russia. A tsunami was generated, and evacuations were ordered in coastal inundations zones before a 7:17 p.m. arrival to Hawaiʻi.

Emergency officials say they have not had any reports of major damage. However, they are aware of flooding in Hilo, in the area of the Waiakea Peninsula.

