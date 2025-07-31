(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands.

“A long period south (190 degrees) swell will build to advisory levels Thursday, peaking near warning levels,” stated the NWS. “This swell is expect to hold through Friday, and then gradually decline through the weekend.”

Surf will build to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday afternoon, forecasters say. Strong breaking waves and powerful currents will make swimming dangerous.

More information from this morning’s NWS forecast discussion: