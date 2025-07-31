(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island is under a Red Flag Warning, due to high winds, dry conditions, and low relative humidity.

The Red Flag Warning will be in place for leeward portions of all the Hawaiian Islands, as well as interior sections of the Big Island, until 6 p.m. Friday.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the National Weather Service stated. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.”

Hawaiian Electric is monitoring the situation, and has initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff “watch”, which means “if weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.”

“During this watch period, customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages,” the utility said.

“A watch doesn’t mean we will shut off power, only that we are monitoring it closely in areas at the highest risk for wildfires,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “While we hope shutting off power won’t be necessary, we have to take this threat seriously and we urge our customers to be prepared and stay informed.”

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply urged customers “to review their personal situations and prepare accordingly.”

“Customers should have alternate sources of potable water and enough supply to meet their essential needs during a prolonged power outage that disrupts DWS service,” the water department stated. “DWS uses backup generators at a limited number of well sites, but these emergency generators CANNOT fully replicate Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO’s) power grid. An extended power outage could diminish or deplete portions of DWS’ water systems and leave customers with low pressure or no water. In order to prevent this, DWS will likely need to restrict or ration potable water for fire protection, drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene purposes only. Car washing, irrigation, and non-essential uses of water should be suspended, in the areas noted above, until conditions have returned to normal.”

“We cannot afford to be careless when conditions are this dangerous,” said Governor Josh Green, in response to the Warning. “Nearly all of Hawaiʻi’s wildfires are started by human activity, which means nearly all of them are preventable. Every person in our state — residents and visitors alike – has a role to play in reducing the risk. Please take this warning seriously, avoid activities that can spark fires and do your part to keep our communities and ‘ohana safe.”

“Red Flag Warnings are a serious call to action,” said James Barros, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator. “A single spark can have devastating consequences. It is everyone’s kuleana — our shared responsibility — to prevent ignition and protect our communities.”