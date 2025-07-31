(BIVN) – A new tropical storm has formed in the Eastern Pacific, and is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks west.

Tropical Storm Gil is about 785 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, heading west at 14 mph. The storm is 2,610 miles east-southeast of Hilo.

“A turn to the west-northwest is expected later today and this motion with some acceleration is forecast during the next couple of days,” the National Hurricane Center reported on Thursday morning. “Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gil is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday.”

It appears Gil will become a post-tropical cyclone as it crosses into the Central Pacific, based on the forecast track.

