(BIVN) – The Red Flag Warning for Hawaiʻi has been extended through Sunday evening, as critical fire weather conidtion persist in leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the continued combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

On Hawaiʻi island, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

“Winds will be strongest over and downwind of terrain especially (Saturday) afternoon through the evening,” forecasters said. “Winds will begin a slow decline on Sunday, though critical fire weather conditions are expected as dry weather persists over leeward areas.”

“We have to continue to be vigilant and careful when conditions are this dangerous,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D., in a Saturday news release. “Nearly all of Hawaiʻi’s wildfires are started by human activity, which means nearly all of them are preventable. Residents and visitors alike have a role to play in reducing the risk. Please take this warning seriously, avoid activities that can spark fires and do your part to keep our communities and ‘ohana safe.”

“Red Flag Warnings are a serious call to action,” said James Barros, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency administrator. “We have all seen how a single spark can have devastating consequences. It is everyone’s kuleana — our shared responsibility — to prevent ignition and protect our communities.”

The County of Hawaiʻi is prohibiting outdoor burning in the affected areas, which include North and South Kohala, Kaʻū, and the Big Island interior.

All outdoor open flames are also prohibited, as well as “hot work,” which includes but is not limited to grinding, welding, flame cutting, or other fire or spark-producing operations.

Motorists should also park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed.

Hawaiian Electric says it may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency shared this additional information: