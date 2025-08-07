(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Hazard Message on Thursday, warning of isolated minor coastal flooding along Hawaiʻi shores through the remainder of the week.

“Peak afternoon high tides, combined with elevated water levels running about a half a foot higher than predicted and a large south swell filling in, will lead to minor flooding along shoreline and low lying coastal areas through Saturday,” the forecasters said in a Coastal Flood Statement. “Water levels should fall below thresholds during peak afternoon high tides Sunday.”

Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation will be possible during this time.

“Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground and secure canoes and other watercraft stowed on beaches,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “You will be informed should conditions change.”