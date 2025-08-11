(BIVN) – Health officials are tracking a “worrying rise” in pertussis (whooping cough) cases in the state of Hawaiʻi this year, with infants under 1 year old the most severely affected group.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday reported it has identified 203 cases of pertussis as of July 31, 2025, which is more than double the 84 cases identified in all of 2024.

Cases have been reported in every county, “with the highest rates on Kaua‘i, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island”, health officials say. Although infants under 1 year old are the most severely affected group, there are also elevated case rates being seen among toddlers, children and adolescents.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH: