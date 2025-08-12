(BIVN) – A Honoka‘a man died Monday evening after he was involved in a motorcycle collision in the Mountain View area of Puna.

The motorcyclist has been identified by police as 34-year old Hapaki Teixeira.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Puhala Street and Hibiscus Street. In a road closure notification, motorists were asked to avoid Puhala Street between Hibiscus and Lehua Street as police responded to the scene.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding to a 9:48 p.m. call, police determined that a 2007 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle was traveling north on Puhala Street when the operator lost control and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle struck a tree and Teixeira, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. Teixeira was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 10:08 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation, which has been classified as a coroner’s inquest. At this time, police believe that speed is a factor in the crash.

Police say anyone with information regarding this fatal crash can contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 15th traffic fatality of 2025 as compared to 21 traffic fatalities this same time last year, police say.