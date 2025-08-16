(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently visited the summit area of Mauna Loa volcano to do monitoring network maintenance.

On August 12, field engineers made their way to the summit to upgrade and install new monitoring webcams, change batteries, install new antennas, and replace solar panels that had been damaged during winter storms. Photos of the journey were shared on the HVO website.

The USGS says the telemetry network on Mauna Loa was upgraded in order to accommodate new webcams around the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone.

Mauna Loa is not erupting, and the massive Hawaiʻi island volcano has been relatively quiet over the past month.

Last week, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued its monthly Mauna Loa update. Scientists reported a 34% percent increase in seismicity over the previous month.

The Observatory said earthquake clustering under Mauna Loa’s upper-Southwest Rift Zone dissipated this month, but there was an increase in small events, dispersed deeper under the volcano.

From the USGS website: