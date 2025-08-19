(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another Coastal Flood Statement, warning of isolated, minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas this week.

“Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal through Thursday,” the forecasters said in a recent Coastal Hazard Message. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.”

Minor coastal flooding could occur “at and around the daily peak tides” from noon today through Thursday afternoon.

Low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure will be vulnerable.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service stated. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”